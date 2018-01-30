SPORTS

Heart attack survivor becomes bowling champion

A heart attack survivor is celebrating being back on the lanes. (KTRK)

By
A Houston bowler is back doing what he loves after having a heart transplant.

David Sutton was diagnosed with congestive heart failure in 2005, and sent to the hospital in Dec. 2016 in desperate need of a heart transplant.

After receiving the transplant in Feb. 2017, Sutton spent months learning to walk again.

He said that he was motivated to get back to the lanes and compete in bowling again.

In July 2017, Sutton was able to return to the lanes for practice.

Two weeks ago, David won his first tournament since his transplant. He says even though he's only at about 85 percent, his competitive spirit is over 100 percent.
