A man who was working underneath a vehicle at a Katy auto shop was killed when the automobile fell on top of him.Harris County Sheriff's deputies are at Premier Offroad and Performance in the 400 block of West Grand Parkway South, where the deadly incident occurred.We are hearing from people at the scene that the man died after the jack holding up the vehicle somehow slipped.We are hoping to learn more from investigators soon. We do not know the victim's name.