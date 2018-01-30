COMMUNITY IMPACT NEWSPAPER

Demolition of Graffiti Park unanimously approved by Austin's Historic Landmark Commission

EMBED </>More Videos

Austin's 'Graffiti Park' marked for demolition (KTRK)

Christopher Neely
AUSTIN, Texas --
The Historic Landmark Commission unanimously approved the demolition of the concrete walls and slabs at Graffiti Park with a vote of 8-0. The item provoked no discussion from the commissioners.

The graffiti-smothered area, officially known as the HOPE Outdoor Gallery, opened in 2011 to muralists following a South-by-Southwest event. The concrete walls and slabs that evolved into a public canvas were leftovers from a failed multi-family development from the 1980s.
Click here to read more from Community Impact Newspaper.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsgraffititexas newsdemolitioncommunity impact newspaperAustin
COMMUNITY IMPACT NEWSPAPER
Former NFL player opens Yoga A&M in Tomball
When driving on the shoulder is legally allowed in Texas
Larry's in Richmond, great Tex-Mex
Hurricane Harvey can't stop teachers and students at Creech Elem
More community impact newspaper
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Kingwood HS reopens after Hurricane Harvey flooding
Friends of Down Syndrome presents Cinderella Ball
5th annual Celebr8tion of Beer at 8th Wonder Brewery
St. Patrick's Day weekend is sure to be huge fun in Houston
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video