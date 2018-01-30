Dogs kill animals belonging to 4 Ft. Bend ISD students

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) --Parents are upset after dogs dug into a Fort Bend ISD agriculture facility and killed animals belonging to four students on Sunday.
"My heart just dropped, because we went through it," said mother Sheila James.
James knows what the students are going through. In November, dogs got into the same ag facility off Trammel-Frenso Road and killed her son's goat. Her son, Sloan, was devastated.
"He gets close to his animals. It was very heartbreaking. He did choose to go to the barn and see him," said James.
In a letter, the district said it ordered supplies to reinforce the fence after the goat was killed. The same letter said on three separate occasions in the weeks that followed, there were more dog sightings on the ag facility property.
Then on Sunday, the dogs got in again, this time killing four more students' animals: three pigs and a lamb.
Two of the dogs were found by animal control.
James said the district should have done more to secure the fencing.
"All of this could have been prevented," said James.
James wrote emails to the district after the November incident and was upset to hear other students were now going through another loss.
"I'm extremely upset with it. It's not only the animal and the money and the time that goes in it, it's the children," said James.
Fort Bend ISD was not available for an interview. A spokesperson for the district did tell us by phone that they put down dirt to fill in the holes where the dogs dug for the time being. They said they've been working on reinforcing the fencing for some time but said drainage has caused erosion where the fence was compromised.
The district also sent another letter about the most recent incident saying in part, "The safety of our students and animals is always our top priority. Fort Bend ISD has been working to monitor and secure the facility since wild dogs were first reported last fall."
The animals were set to compete in the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. While that won't happen now, one local business is helping out. Arcola Feed is collecting donations and auctioning off items to raise funds for the students. Click here to help.
