Report of suspicious person at Klein Forest HS prompts extra security

Klein ISD officials said more officers have been ordered after a police investigation near four school campuses. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Reports of a suspicious person near Klein Forest High School has prompted officials to add extra police officers there and at three other campuses.

Klein ISD said no one has been found on campus, but out of an abundance of caution, more officers will be there as students are released.

Extra security was added at Klein Forest, Wunderlich Intermediate, Greenwood Forest and Kaiser Elementary schools as police continue their investigation near these campuses.

Students at Klein Forest were placed on a controlled release this afternoon, and were allowed to leave campus by sections of the building.

The district said bus riders were released first, followed by students that drove to school.

The parking lots are being monitored at these schools until the all-clear is given, the district said.
