A source confirms to Eyewitness Sports that Manvel High School football coach Kirk Martin is leaving the school.According to the source, Martin will take an assistant coaching job at the college level.Martin has built the Manvel program into a state power house. The Mavericks advanced to the 5A Division I state title game, where they lost a thriller to Highland Park in December.Martin is reportedly expected to take a job with a Power 5 conference school.It's a loss for Manvel and high school football in Houston, but it's a great career move for an outstanding coach.