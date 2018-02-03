Inside look at largest trampoline park in U.S.A.

With more than 55,000 square feet of jumping and bouncing space, the new Altitude Trampoline Park landing in Texas City is the largest trampoline park in the United States."We are in Texas, so when we bought the space our position was to go big or go home," said Co-Owner Jerome Karam."We wanted to make this very inviting, family friendly and just a little bit out of the ordinary," Karam explained. "The first thing people say when they walk in the door is WOW."Located in the Mall of the Mainland, the high energy trampoline park features Olympic-size foam pits, battle beams, basketball goals, three levels of dodgeball, a trapeze, an arcade and much more."We have people coming in here from all over the United States," Karam said. "It's fun to see people of all ages grab their socks, start jumping and having fun."The Texas City location is the 30th trampoline park in the Altitude family. All Altitude parks are ASTM (American Society of Testing and Materials) certified, which creates the highest standards for safety in the industry.