JACKSONSVILLE, Florida --A Florida teen with a rare form of cancer has one final wish -- to marry his high school sweetheart. Donations from across the world made the 19-year-old's wish a reality.
With weeks left to live, Dustin Snyder got the one thing he wanted -- to marry his high school sweetheart Sierra. She's been by his side ever since he learned he had cancer.
"After my first surgery, when she was there," Dustin told Bay 9 News. "There for me in the hospital for 10 days straight, didn't never leave, that's when I knew she was the one."
The couple thought the cancer was gone in November. Then in January, they got the worst news. It was back and the prognosis wasn't good. Sierra was there for that, too.
"Without her and my family, I wouldn't have any strength to be here right now," Dustin said.
That's why Dustin knew he had to put a ring on her finger as soon as possible. And Sierra knew she had to stay by his side.
"You are truly my soul mate. I will always love you," Sierra told Dustin. "Kindness goes a long way. You love them. Be there for them. Why not?"
The couple planned the entire ceremony in four days.
"Honestly we don't know how much longer he does have," Sierra said. "My hope is a very long time, and I'm grateful for every day that he wakes up."
The rings, the venue, the dresses, everything was donated.
"I can't thank everyone enough who put this together," Sierra said. "They're definitely miracle workers, for sure."
And thanks to the online donations, the couple can now enjoy their honeymoon at Disney.