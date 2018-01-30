COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Papa John's surprises police officer with Super Bowl 52 trip

A Houston police officer was surprised with a trip to Superbowl 52. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Papa John's awarded a Houston hero with a surprise trip for him and his wife to Super Bowl 52.

The pizza chain sprung the news on HPD officer Norbert Ramon, who is currently fighting cancer, and helped save hundreds of Houstonians during Hurricane Harvey.

Papa John's Houston is flying Ramon's out to Minneapolis for a weekend with 6th row Super Bowl tickets.

JJ Watt, a Papa John's spokesman, sent the Officer Ramon video thanking him for his service and congratulating him on his trip to the Super Bowl.

"Officer Ramon is a true hero of Houston. When we found out he was a big football fan we wanted to do something special for him," said Keith Sullins, President of Papa John's Houston. "From all of us at Papa John's Houston, we hope that a trip to the Super Bowl can put a smile on his face during this tough time for him and his family."
