Great-tailed Grackles are the type Texans are most familiar with.

Males are large and lanky, glossy violet-black, and pale yellow eyes.

Females are brown and about half the size of males.

Since they are smaller and require less to eat, female Great-tailed Grackle chicks have a higher survival rate than males.

Great-tailed Grackles prefer rural and developed areas, foraging in agricultural fields or lawns and parking lots in cities.

Partners in Flight estimates the global breeding population at 10 million with 53 percent living in the U.S. and 36% living in Mexico.

In winter, enormous flocks of both male and female Great-tailed Grackles gather in "roost trees."

The oldest recorded Great-tailed Grackle based on banding records lived in Texas, and was at least 7 years, 9 months old.

If you live in Texas, you know about grackles. They cover yards and power lines, make downright awful noises, and have been known to make a mess on vehicles. There's more to those boisterous birds than that. Here are a few facts from The Cornell Lab of Ornithology about grackles you probably didn't know: