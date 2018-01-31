HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you live in Texas, you know about grackles. They cover yards and power lines, make downright awful noises, and have been known to make a mess on vehicles. There's more to those boisterous birds than that. Here are a few facts from The Cornell Lab of Ornithology about grackles you probably didn't know:
- Great-tailed Grackles are the type Texans are most familiar with.
- Males are large and lanky, glossy violet-black, and pale yellow eyes.
- Females are brown and about half the size of males.
- Since they are smaller and require less to eat, female Great-tailed Grackle chicks have a higher survival rate than males.
- Great-tailed Grackles prefer rural and developed areas, foraging in agricultural fields or lawns and parking lots in cities.
- Partners in Flight estimates the global breeding population at 10 million with 53 percent living in the U.S. and 36% living in Mexico.
- In winter, enormous flocks of both male and female Great-tailed Grackles gather in "roost trees."
- The oldest recorded Great-tailed Grackle based on banding records lived in Texas, and was at least 7 years, 9 months old.
Grackles: What you may not know about Texas' most infamous bird https://t.co/u2qDASKala pic.twitter.com/ceOGOKWS44— ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) January 31, 2018