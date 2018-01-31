PETS & ANIMALS

Grackles: What you may not know about Texas' most infamous bird

EMBED </>More Videos

Facts about Great-tailed Grackles (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you live in Texas, you know about grackles. They cover yards and power lines, make downright awful noises, and have been known to make a mess on vehicles. There's more to those boisterous birds than that. Here are a few facts from The Cornell Lab of Ornithology about grackles you probably didn't know:

  • Great-tailed Grackles are the type Texans are most familiar with.
  • Males are large and lanky, glossy violet-black, and pale yellow eyes.
  • Females are brown and about half the size of males.
  • Since they are smaller and require less to eat, female Great-tailed Grackle chicks have a higher survival rate than males.
  • Great-tailed Grackles prefer rural and developed areas, foraging in agricultural fields or lawns and parking lots in cities.
  • Partners in Flight estimates the global breeding population at 10 million with 53 percent living in the U.S. and 36% living in Mexico.
  • In winter, enormous flocks of both male and female Great-tailed Grackles gather in "roost trees."
  • The oldest recorded Great-tailed Grackle based on banding records lived in Texas, and was at least 7 years, 9 months old.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsbirdsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Officers wrangle four-legged landscapers after goats, donkey walk off job
SPONSORED: Pick Your Pet
Happy Panda Day!
United: Flight attendant 'did not knowingly place' dog in bin
Dog with human-like face becomes latest internet sensation
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video