Slide into winter fun on a 130-foot super slide

Saint Paul just released a 130 foot super slide. (KTRK)

ST. PAUL, Minnesota (KTRK) --
Step right up, if you dare. Saint Paul just released a one-of-a-kind attraction.

"This is the Saints at their best, right? We wanted to create some sort of winter wonderland and we thought, how far into the Saints dynamic of coming up with something crazy could we go? And we decided, let's put a slide out, right? That's the last thing you would think of in the winter. So, we did," St. Paul Saints Vice President Sean Aronson said.

The St. Paul super slide took three weeks to build. It's made entirely out of wood and filled with seven truck loads of snow.

"The slide is a 40-foot drop and 130 feet long. Now, the slide is 130 feet long, but chances are you're going about 170 or 180 feet because, at the end of that, you're gonna slide pretty good," Aronson explained.

The attraction will open to the public on Feb. 10 tickets will start at $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Customers will be able to enjoy a full hour of sliding.

"If you want a little tip, the smaller inner tubes that you slide down on, go a little further than the bigger ones, so if you really wanna go further, grab the smaller ones, they go faster and a little further," Aronson said.
