One local teen will be a guest of honor at the State of the Union Address tonight.Needville teen Katie Vacek will be the special guest of Congressman Pete Olson.Vacek fell out of a tree and was paralyzed from the waist down.She says attending the speech will be something she will never forget."Probably a little overwhelming at some points. But probably just very memorable is how I'd describe it. It's something I can treasure forever," said Vacek.