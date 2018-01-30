A 14-year-old boy is in custody for allegedly threatening students at a Pearland school, officials say.Authorities told ABC13 Pearland police responded to the home of a woman Monday night who said her children had received disturbing messages through the app Snapchat from the teenager.The message allegedly included a possible threat against Berry Miller Junior High on 3301 Manvel Rd.District officials say the student, who has been identified, was not at school Tuesday morning after being charged for terroristic threat.He is in the Brazoria County Juvenile Detention Facility.Pearland ISD also said extra police would be on hand at the school Tuesday while the incident is under investigation.