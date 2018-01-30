POLITICS

Mattress Mack to be guest of honor at State of the Union

EMBED </>More Videos

Mattress Mack is attending the President's State of the Union address. (KTRK)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTRK) --
Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale has been invited to Tuesday night's State of the Union address by a Texas congressman.

Representative Kevin Brady from The Woodlands tweeted that he was proud to have McIngvale as his guest because he "lives the American dream" and "inspires others to do the same."

McIngvale has been dubbed a Harvey hero after he opened the doors of his Gallery Furniture locations to those displaced by the hurricane.

RELATED: Founder of Cajun Navy will be special guest at State of the Union Address
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsstate of the unionmattress macku.s. & worldWashington DCHoustonThe Woodlands
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
'Sex and the City' actress announces run for governor
Analytics firm used stolen Facebook data, ex-employee says
Trump to call for death penalty for drug traffickers in opioid plan
Russia lures voters to the polls with free iPhones, cars
More Politics
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video