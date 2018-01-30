Mattress Mack to be guest of honor at State of the Union

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTRK) --Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale has been invited to Tuesday night's State of the Union address by a Texas congressman.
Representative Kevin Brady from The Woodlands tweeted that he was proud to have McIngvale as his guest because he "lives the American dream" and "inspires others to do the same."
McIngvale has been dubbed a Harvey hero after he opened the doors of his Gallery Furniture locations to those displaced by the hurricane.
