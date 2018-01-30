Man pleads guilty after fleeing Harvey with 15 pounds of cocaine

EMBED </>More Videos

A man who evacuated Houston to avoid Hurricane Harvey now faces drug trafficking charges.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Five months ago, tens of thousands of families were caught in the middle of Hurricane Harvey.

One man allegedly managed to escape with his most prized possessions: His wife, baby and 15 pounds of cocaine.

Rodolfo Ortuno left Houston for Atlanta with his family before the storm hit.

He was pulled over in Mississippi for careless driving.

Court documents say the deputy searched his car and found the drugs in the trunk.

Ortuno pleaded guilty to drug trafficking last week. He will be sentenced in April.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
hurricane harveydrugscocaineHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video