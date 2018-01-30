Man pleads guilty after fleeing Harvey with 15 pounds of cocaine

Five months ago, tens of thousands of families were caught in the middle of Hurricane Harvey.One man allegedly managed to escape with his most prized possessions: His wife, baby and 15 pounds of cocaine.Rodolfo Ortuno left Houston for Atlanta with his family before the storm hit.He was pulled over in Mississippi for careless driving.Court documents say the deputy searched his car and found the drugs in the trunk.Ortuno pleaded guilty to drug trafficking last week. He will be sentenced in April.