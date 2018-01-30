POLITICS

Government flubs State of the Union tickets with major typo

EMBED </>More Videos

Tickets for President Trump's first State of the Union address had a glaring typo. (KTRK)

Even before President Donald Trump's first State of the Union address Tuesday things got off to a rocky start with government officials sending out tickets containing one glaring typo: The word "union" was misspelled.

Members of Congress shared images of the tickets on Monday, which invited them to the president's annual "Address to Congress on the State on the 'Uniom'" scheduled for Tuesday at 9 p.m.

The Office of the Sergeant at Arms and Doorkeeper acknowledged the misprint and said it would reissue the tickets, but that didn't stop critics from blaming the president.

Politicians on both sides of the aisle poked fun at the mistake, including Trump's GOP opponent in the primaries, Sen. Marco Rubio.

Jimmy Kimmel highlighted the error on "Live" Monday as news of the gaffe began to spread.

"So we're already off to a good start. If I'm not mistaken, the 'Uniom' was the side that won the Civil 'Warm.' Isn't that right?" he joked. "Is there nothing they can't screw up?

"There's a good chance Trump thinks the State of the Union means he gets to present the award for his favorite state tomorrow," Kimmel added.

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" also pounced on the opportunity to mock Trump.

"The administration wants to showcase what the country is like now that Republicans are in charge of everything," Colbert said. "And they may have done just that, because they sent out these real tickets to see 'The State of the Uniom.' Yes. Uniom!"

"Now they're reprinting tickets, and they're going to recall the old ones, which could be tough -- I've seen members of the Trump administration testify, and they can't recall anything," he added.

Related Topics:
politicsstate of the unionPresident Donald Trumpcongress
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
POLITICS
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
'Sex and the City' actress announces run for governor
Analytics firm used stolen Facebook data, ex-employee says
Trump to call for death penalty for drug traffickers in opioid plan
Russia lures voters to the polls with free iPhones, cars
More Politics
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video