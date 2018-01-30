LAREDO, Texas (KTRK) --Children were among the 76 immigrants rescued from a tractor-trailer at a checkpoint near Laredo on Friday.
U.S. Border Patrol Agents discovered the people, including 13 children, after questioning the driver about his immigration status.
The people inside were from Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala. Officials say they all appeared to be healthy and were detained.
"These criminal organizations view these individuals as mere commodities without regard for their safety. The blatant disregard for human life will not be tolerated. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to disrupt and dismantle these organizations and prosecute those responsible," said Laredo Sector Assistant Chief Patrol Agent Gabriel Acosta.
The driver is a U.S. citizen. He was arrested.
Last July, at least 39 immigrants were found packed inside a sweltering trailer in San Antonio. Ten of them died.