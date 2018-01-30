IMMIGRATION

Children among dozens of undocumented immigrants found in trailer near Laredo

EMBED </>More Videos

Children were among the dozens of undocumented immigrants found in a trailer near Laredo. (KTRK)

LAREDO, Texas (KTRK) --
Children were among the 76 immigrants rescued from a tractor-trailer at a checkpoint near Laredo on Friday.

U.S. Border Patrol Agents discovered the people, including 13 children, after questioning the driver about his immigration status.

The people inside were from Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala. Officials say they all appeared to be healthy and were detained.

"These criminal organizations view these individuals as mere commodities without regard for their safety. The blatant disregard for human life will not be tolerated. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to disrupt and dismantle these organizations and prosecute those responsible," said Laredo Sector Assistant Chief Patrol Agent Gabriel Acosta.

The driver is a U.S. citizen. He was arrested.

Last July, at least 39 immigrants were found packed inside a sweltering trailer in San Antonio. Ten of them died.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
immigrationimmigration reformsmugglingtexas newsborder patrolLaredo
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
IMMIGRATION
Video shows San Diego officers posing at border wall prototype
Legally adopted student could still face deportation
California lawmaker drafts bill targeting border wall builders
US appeals court upholds Texas' ban on 'sanctuary cities'
DACA questions? ACLU's free hotline has the answer
More immigration
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video