POLITICS

'They're not intellectual people': Teacher under fire for anti-military rant

EMBED </>More Videos

A teacher is in hot water for his comments about members of the U.S. military.

PICO RIVERA, California (KTRK) --
A teacher and city council member has not specifically commented about his rant on the U.S. military during class at a school east of Los Angeles.

In the video, history teacher Gregory Salcido can be heard saying, "They're not like high level thinkers. They're not academic people. They're not intellectual people. They're the freakin' lowest of our low" when talking about the military and the caliber of people who he says choose to sign up.

The rant was secretly recorded by a student who then posted it online.

Local officials are also upset because Salcido is a council member.

The mayor of Pico Rivera says he plans to remove Salcido from all committees.

The school board is investigating.

Salcido posted on Facebook saying, "I don't think it's wise for me to make any specific comments, but I want my friends, family and students to know we are fine and we respect the rights of free expression for all individuals."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldmilitarycontroversial videoCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
'Sex and the City' actress announces run for governor
Analytics firm used stolen Facebook data, ex-employee says
Trump to call for death penalty for drug traffickers in opioid plan
Russia lures voters to the polls with free iPhones, cars
More Politics
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video