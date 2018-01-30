Photo released of dead child known as 'Little Jacob' found dead on Galveston beach

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
"Little Jacob" is the boy whose body was found along the beach in Galveston back in October, and now investigators say they have exhausted nearly all their options in an effort to identify the boy and find justice. To that end, authorities have taken the unusual step of releasing the boy's photograph.

WARNING: Some may find the photograph of the deceased child, included below, disturbing

The latest information authorities have on the little boy is that they believe he died about October 17-18, 2017, and was put into the water in the Galveston County area.

Autopsy results are inconclusive about how the child died, but he did not drown. His body showed signs of neglect and injuries consistent with abuse, detectives say.

An artist sketch was created of Little Jacob in an effort to help someone to recognize the boy and come forward with information about who he is and why he was found along the seawall.

Investigators believe Little Jacob is 3 to 5 years old. Billboards with a sketch of the child were put up from Texas to Kentucky.

After investigating hundreds of leads, and coming up short after using DNA and fingerprints in an effort to identify the boy, authorities have taken the unusual step of releasing his actual photograph.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information about the child and the family members who were caring for him at the time of his death. Tips can be called to 1-800-CALL-FBI.
"We believe someone out there knows something or has seen something that can help us in this investigation," said Ed Michel with the FBI.

