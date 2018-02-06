HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Want to be an officer with the Houston Police Department?
You must meet minimum physical standards just to apply. But let's say your application was accepted, and you're now a cadet in the Houston Police Academy.
Here's where it gets tougher. There's a physical agility test you must pass before you can exit the academy and join the squad.
HPD's Physical Agility Test for cadets has five parts that are completed in this order, back-to-back:
Agility run - This is an obstacle course that requires laying down flat, then getting up and running in between cones. It must be completed in 17.8 seconds.
Vertical jump - must be minimum 18.5 inches
300-meter run - must finish in 71 seconds
Push -ups - must complete 25 push - ups
Mile-and-a-half run - must finish in 15:54 minutes
You have a rest period between each step.
HPD recommends that you're in good physical shape before you apply. The physical standards are the same for men and women.