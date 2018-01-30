EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2796145" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Texas Bullet Train is one step closer to becoming a reality.

What derailing the Texas Central Bullet Train Project?

There's still lots to be done before a 90-minute bullet train journey from Houston to Dallas becomes reality.But, with artists renderings released today, we're getting a good look at how the trains will enter the Dallas area.The Texas Bullet Train passenger station in the north Texas metroplex is being planned just south of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, near the I-30 and I-35 interchange.The station is meant to link with DART's Light Rail System, buses and other transit in the area.Texas Central says the Cedars neighborhood is already becoming a walking neighborhood, and the Texas Bullet Trail will help accelerate growth on the southern edge of town.Final designs are pending, but this is just one step towards the long-awaited bullet train.