TEXAS NEWS

First look at what Texas Bullet Train riders will see in Dallas

EMBED </>More Videos

Renderings reveal new Dallas bullet train (KTRK)

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) --
There's still lots to be done before a 90-minute bullet train journey from Houston to Dallas becomes reality.

But, with artists renderings released today, we're getting a good look at how the trains will enter the Dallas area.

The Texas Bullet Train passenger station in the north Texas metroplex is being planned just south of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, near the I-30 and I-35 interchange.

The station is meant to link with DART's Light Rail System, buses and other transit in the area.

Texas Central says the Cedars neighborhood is already becoming a walking neighborhood, and the Texas Bullet Trail will help accelerate growth on the southern edge of town.

Final designs are pending, but this is just one step towards the long-awaited bullet train.
READ MORE: Bullet train from Houston to Dallas takes another step forward

EMBED More News Videos

The Texas Bullet Train is one step closer to becoming a reality.

RELATED: Starts and stops: A history of the Texas bullet train project

EMBED More News Videos

What derailing the Texas Central Bullet Train Project?

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
traveltrainstransportationtexas newsDallas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TEXAS NEWS
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Woman sends warning after Airbnb rental leaves home trashed
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Reward rises to $115,000 for Austin package bombing tips
Storms dump rain and hail on counties north of Houston
More texas news
TRAVEL
Breathtaking flowers around the world
ALOHA, HONOLULU: Southwest hopes to fly to Hawaii soon
When and where is the National Cherry Blossom Festival?
Family forced off Southwest flight after witness says child got nervous
The sun sets over the Brazos River
More Travel
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video