SECURITY

Flaw in Strava fitness app leads to possible national security risk

EMBED </>More Videos

Military investigators want to know whether Strava's mapping functions could lead to national security risk. (KTRK)

The Pentagon said it is investigating whether Strava 'heat maps' could reveal sensitive information about military bases.

The security flaw in the popular fitness app could lead to a possible national security risk as it connects millions of athletes around the world.

Strava, dubbed as the social network for athletes, allows users to share their running routes and fitness routines.

Their newly-released 'heat map' which shows popular paths may also reveal military bases as soldiers workout in remote locations.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pentagonexercisesecurityu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SECURITY
Mexico says Playa del Carmen safe despite U.S. security alert
Security increased at Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo
Security guard kills man who was shooting at strip club
What you can and can't bring to the Rodeo
Security guard caught on video pretending to point gun at kids
More security
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video