The Pentagon said it is investigating whether Strava 'heat maps' could reveal sensitive information about military bases.
The security flaw in the popular fitness app could lead to a possible national security risk as it connects millions of athletes around the world.
Strava, dubbed as the social network for athletes, allows users to share their running routes and fitness routines.
Their newly-released 'heat map' which shows popular paths may also reveal military bases as soldiers workout in remote locations.
