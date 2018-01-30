The family of a missing Brazoria County man, whose truck was found abandoned and still running, fears something bad has happened.George Edgar Solis, 25, hasn't been seen since late Saturday.Investigators say his truck was found early Sunday morning stuck in the mud with the engine still running behind Lifetime Fitness off Brooks Street in Sugar Land.His cell phone and wallet were still inside, deputies say. A witness told them it had been there running for about four hours, and that a man matching Solis' description had asked a worker nearby if he could use his cell phone.Around 2 p.m. Sunday, his family reported Solis missing to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office. They are investigating, but are not certain anything suspicious has happened.Monday night, friends armed with flashlights were out searching a brushy area near where the truck was found. They are worried for his safety.Anyone with information is urged to contact the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office at 979-849-2441.