Funeral home hopes to take sting out of death with pizza party

At Krause Funeral Homes, preparedness and cheesy pizza go hand in hand. (KTRK)

BROOKFIELD, Wisconsin --
Death can be an uncomfortable subject for some, but a funeral home in Wisconsin is capturing attention with one very cheesy offer.

Mark Krause, president of Krause Funeral Homes, is offering a free pizza party to families in exchange for little time to learn about the benefits of end-of-life planning.

Krause said if current trends continue, the cost of a funeral - which ranges between $6,000 to $12,000 today - will double in the next 15 years, WITI-TV reports.

Pre-planning your funeral is one way to lock in today's funeral prices, Krause says, plus you can make sure you're getting everything you want.

"You buy your funeral today," Krause said. "We guarantee you will get your service and merchandise without any added expense in the future."

Janice Cassle said she was apprehensive about accepting the funeral home's pizza party invite, but is glad she did.

Now every detail has been sorted out, right down to the music and the obituaries for she and her husband's funerals.

"To be ready for it is better than to not be ready for it," Janice said.

You're all going to die sooner or later... and, why not be ready?" her husband, Dale, said.

Organizers said last year's pizza party drew more than 100 people.
