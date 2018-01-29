HOUSTON ROCKETS

Houston Rockets sub-in for Southwest workers at Hobby

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
They are high-flyers on the court, so it's only natural that that translates to aviation.

Three members of the Houston Rockets - Gerald Green, Tarik Black, and Luc Mbah a Moute - tried their hands at ground crew jobs with Southwest Airlines at Hobby Airport.

This marks the third straight year that the airline invited the Rockets to lift the spirits of Southwest passengers.

The appearance also included an invitation to a Make-A-Wish child and their family to meet the Rockets.

For the NBA pros, the Southwest Airlines collaboration was a great way to get people smiling.

"It's stressful when you travel. Some of that goes on. I know myself from traveling a lot," said Mbah a Moute. "Every time you can get a little smile or somebody excited about traveling, it's always good."

