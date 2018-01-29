Masked gunman wanted after teen shot at his bus stop

EMBED </>More Videos

Family of the 15-year-old victim says he was trying to protect others when he was hit by the gunman's bullet. (KTRK)

NEWPORT NEWS, Virginia --
Police say a boy waiting for his school bus was shot in the leg by a masked gunman.

Investigators in Virginia are searching for the suspect, who fled the scene in an SUV after opening fire on a group of at least five students, WTKR reports.

The victim's grandmother said he sprang into action to protect another student, but was struck by a bullet.

"He said when he was at the bus stop, they was shooting and he just ducked down and grabbed the other guy and ducked him down too, but the bullet hit him in the leg," grandmother Juanita Jackson explained.

The teen was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and is expected to be okay.

There's no word on a motive or whether the teen may have been targeted.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
studentsu.s. & worldschool busshootingteenagerschild injuredteen shotVirginia
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video