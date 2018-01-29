Masked gunman wanted after teen shot at his bus stop

Police say a boy waiting for his school bus was shot in the leg by a masked gunman.Investigators in Virginia are searching for the suspect, who fled the scene in an SUV after opening fire on a group of at least five students,The victim's grandmother said he sprang into action to protect another student, but was struck by a bullet."He said when he was at the bus stop, they was shooting and he just ducked down and grabbed the other guy and ducked him down too, but the bullet hit him in the leg," grandmother Juanita Jackson explained.The teen was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and is expected to be okay.There's no word on a motive or whether the teen may have been targeted.