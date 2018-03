EMBED >More News Videos ABC13's Jessica Willey speaks to members of the Cajun Navy as the respond to numerous calls for help amid the flooding caused by Harvey.

The founder of the Cajun navy will attend the State of the Union Address.The white house says Jon Bridgers will be President Trump's special guest.Bridges found the Cajun Navy in 2016 as a non-profit rescue and recovery group.The Cajun navy helped save thousands of people in the Houston area during and after Hurricane Harvey.