The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Sharpstown, Right Now

Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Sharpstown look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Sharpstown via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.

7814 High Star Dr.




Listed at $700 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom single-family home, located at 7814 High Star Dr., is 30.5 percent less than the $1,007 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Sharpstown.

In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, carpeted floors, garage parking and ample natural light. Cats and dogs are not welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

6701 Sands Point Dr., #125




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo, situated at 6701 Sands Point Dr., is listed for $995 / month for its 835-square-feet of space. In the unit, look for air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a fireplace and granite countertops.

The building offers garage parking, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

7138 Sharpcrest St.




Here's a studio single-family home at 7138 Sharpcrest St., which is going for $1,400 / month. The home features in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring, garage parking, high ceilings, ample natural light and a backyard. Cats and dogs are not permitted. (See the full listing here.)
---

