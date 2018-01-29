FOOD & DRINK

'Snooze' Brings Breakfast & Brunch Fare To The Heights

Hungry? A new neighborhood breakfast and brunch spot has you covered. Located at 718 W. 18th St. in the Heights, the fresh arrival is called Snooze, an A.M. Eatery.

This newcomer--which has six other Texas locations as well as outposts in Arizona, California and Colorado--features an extensive breakfast and brunch menu, along with customizable options and an array of morning libation offerings.

On the menu, look for dishes like a breakfast pot pie with house-made rosemary sausage gravy and puff pastry, topped with an egg any way; the "Benny Goodman" with lox-style salmon and cream cheese served over toasted rye and topped with poached eggs in a cream cheese hollandaise blended with sun-dried tomato and caper relish; and sweet potato pancakes topped with caramel, candied pecans and ginger butter.

For drinks, there's a selection of espresso drinks, teas, juices, sparkling wine on tap, and signature cocktails such as "Palomimosa" with sparkling wine, Espolon Blanco tequila, St. Germain Liqueur and grapefruit juice. (You can check out the full menu here.)

The new arrival has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Karen T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 24th, said: "Enjoyed the grand opening this morning! Was packed at 6:30! Huge Snooze fan and this location didn't disappoint!"

Yelper Ghulam D. added: "Love that Snooze is opening up several locations around town. There is not a more solid brunch place with many options to choose from. Everything is amazing."

And Rebecca L. said: "This was my first time getting in the door at Snooze after seeing the constant line outside of their Montrose location--now I know why! Their eggs Benedict selection is tops and it allows you to mix-and-match half orders to try more varieties!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Snooze - An AM Eatery is open daily from 6:30am-2:30pm.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
4 New Spots To Score Poke In Houston
No shamrock shakes in Texas
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
'Slim Chickens' brings southern fast food to Kingwood
'Piola' brings pizza and more to Memorial
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Show More
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
More News
Photos
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
Activist protest against Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the Oscars 2018 red carpet
PHOTOS: Garth Brooks kicks off 2018 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
More Photos