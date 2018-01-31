What Does $1,400 Rent You In Midtown, Today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in this Houston neighborhood if you've got $1,400 / month earmarked for your rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.
3550 Main St.
Listed at $1,375 / month, this 576-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 3550 Main St. In the apartment, you can anticipate high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a balcony, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
The building boasts garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, on-site management and a business center. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)
2222 Smith St., #20a
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 2222 Smith St. It's listed for $1,360 / month for its 863-square-feet of space. The building boasts a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, outdoor space and an elevator.
In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, garden access and a balcony. Both cats and dogs are allowed (Check out the complete listing here.)
2910 Milam St.
Here's a 655-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 2910 Milam St. (at Midtown), which is going for $1,335 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a balcony, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances.
The building offers garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, on-site management, a residents lounge and a business center. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a look at the full listing here.)
---
