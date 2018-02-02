FOOD & DRINK

Craving Doughnuts? Check Out These 3 New Houston Spots

Looking for the best new doughnuts in Houston? These three new spots will satisfy all your cravings. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for some doughnuts.

Duck Donuts


3157 W. Holcombe Blvd., Braeswood Place

Photo: Carmen w./Yelp

Duck Donuts specializes in made-to-order donuts, ice cream sundaes, coffee and sandwiches.

In addition to featuring signature donut flavors like blueberry icing with maple drizzle, powdered sugar or chocolate icing with mint drizzle, Duck Donuts has a build-your-own donut ordering component.

Duck Donuts's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 17 reviews indicates positive attention from users.

Yelper Woo K., who reviewed Duck Donuts on January 14th, wrote: "Absolutely. Delish. The donuts are so soft and moist. The icing and flavors are just harmonious. The staff was super fun. I loved the place so much I even bought a rubber ducky!"

Alyssa N. noted: "Upon walking to the entrance, an employee quickly opened the door for us and we were greeted with very warm smiles! Checkmark on hospitality and friendly customer service."

Duck Donuts is open Monday-Wednesday from 6am-3pm, and Thursday-Sunday from 6am-7pm.

Shipley Do-Nuts


8128 N. Sam Houston Pkwy W., Heron Lakes Estates

Photo: Jeremiah Vanesa W./Yelp

A new location of Houston institution Shipley Do-Nuts has recently opened on Sam Houston Parkway, near Heron Lake Estates.

The company, which was first founded in 1936, offers a wide range of doughnuts, including glazed, filled, iced, do-nut holes and cinnamon twists. There are also kolaches available too.

For those in a hurry, this location also has a drive-through.

Shipley Do-Nuts currently holds five stars out of one reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Jeremiah Vanesa W., who reviewed Shipley Do-Nuts on December 26th, wrote: "So glad this new location is here. They are very friendly and doughnuts are hot and fresh in the morning. The inside is clean and spacious."

Shipley Do-Nuts is open daily from 5am-10pm.

Karma Kolache & Dessert


11131 N. Eldridge Pkwy., Cypress

Photo: Karma Kolache & Dessert/Yelp

Karma Kolache & Dessert's second location recently debuted in Cypress. While the bakery is best known for its wide range of kolache, a Central European pastry filled with either fruit jams or meats, it also offers a variety of doughnuts, including glazed, Nutella, red velvet cake and blueberry versions.

With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of 25 reviews on Yelp, Karma Kolache & Dessert has been getting positive attention.

Yelper D'Erin B., who visited on October 20th, wrote: "Karma's donuts are the perfect amount of soft, airy and fluffy. Not too airy like Krispy Kreme--these still have some height and decent consistency. But not too dense, either. Perfect."

And Talia M. wrote: "I told them if the blueberry passed my test because I am a blueberry donut lover that they have a new customer. Well OMG.. that blueberry donut was moist and delicious. I am sold. This place is awesome and not let me forget the yummy stuffed donut holes. This is literally the best donut shop on the northwest side. "

Karma Kolache & Dessert is open Monday-Saturday from 5am-3pm, and Sunday from 6am-3pm.
