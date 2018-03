A local singer and songwriter will never forget her latest show at Mo's Place in Katy."Hey Sierra, we have a real special fan who wants to say hello. Why don't you do me a favor and look right there. Ladies and gentlemen say hello to Corporal Bernal, Sierra's brother," the video says.Sierra Bernal's brother Austin had been deployed with the Marines for the past three years.She posted a video on Facebook saying, "I'm so happy to have my brother home again."