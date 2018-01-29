EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3004086" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13's Steve Campion speaks to family members of a 77-year-old who was left for dead in a hit-and-run over the weekend.

A grandfather of 14 lost his life while walking home from the grocery store.The family of Miguel E. Ramirez wants answers as to what happened near the corner of Hahlo Street and Lyons Avenue in Houston's Denver Harbor. They told Eyewitness News a driver struck Ramirez and left him for dead.Family members found out about the crash from a Facebook post and tracked Ramirez to St. Joseph's Hospital in downtown. He passed away from his injuries early Saturday morning."The doctors said he was fighting for his life. He wanted to live," said his son Miguel Ramirez Jr. "My dad was left out in the street. That really hurts. It really hurts. It really bothers me, because it could have been anybody's dad. It could have been anybody's uncle, father, or brother, but it was my dad."The community knew Ramirez as the older gentleman who often pushed a shopping cart down the block. He routinely picked up cans for recycling. We discovered his buggy abandoned Monday afternoon.The items he went to purchase on Friday remained in the cart. You could see the Ensure shakes and a loaf of bread."I don't want to have that ugly memory that somebody killed him and left him there like he's not worth anything," said his daughter-in-law Connie Ramirez. "He was worth a lot to all of us, to the community."Eyewitness News reached out to the Houston Police Department. A spokesperson said homicide detectives are actively looking into the case. Not many details could be provided on what happened to Ramirez. Police also couldn't provide any description of what vehicle may have been involved in the incident.The family is asking any and all witnesses to come forward to help solve the mystery. Anyone can call in anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.