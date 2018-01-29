HIT AND RUN

Grocery cart belonging to hit-and-run victim remained at scene of his death

EMBED </>More Videos

'HE WANTED TO LIVE': Family pleads for witnesses to come forward after grandfather dies

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A grandfather of 14 lost his life while walking home from the grocery store.

The family of Miguel E. Ramirez wants answers as to what happened near the corner of Hahlo Street and Lyons Avenue in Houston's Denver Harbor. They told Eyewitness News a driver struck Ramirez and left him for dead.

Family members found out about the crash from a Facebook post and tracked Ramirez to St. Joseph's Hospital in downtown. He passed away from his injuries early Saturday morning.

"The doctors said he was fighting for his life. He wanted to live," said his son Miguel Ramirez Jr. "My dad was left out in the street. That really hurts. It really hurts. It really bothers me, because it could have been anybody's dad. It could have been anybody's uncle, father, or brother, but it was my dad."

The community knew Ramirez as the older gentleman who often pushed a shopping cart down the block. He routinely picked up cans for recycling. We discovered his buggy abandoned Monday afternoon.

The items he went to purchase on Friday remained in the cart. You could see the Ensure shakes and a loaf of bread.

"I don't want to have that ugly memory that somebody killed him and left him there like he's not worth anything," said his daughter-in-law Connie Ramirez. "He was worth a lot to all of us, to the community."

EMBED More News Videos

ABC13's Steve Campion speaks to family members of a 77-year-old who was left for dead in a hit-and-run over the weekend.



Eyewitness News reached out to the Houston Police Department. A spokesperson said homicide detectives are actively looking into the case. Not many details could be provided on what happened to Ramirez. Police also couldn't provide any description of what vehicle may have been involved in the incident.

The family is asking any and all witnesses to come forward to help solve the mystery. Anyone can call in anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Follow Steve Campion on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
hit and runhit and run accidentman killedpedestrian killedhouston police departmentHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HIT AND RUN
Jury finds 'Hot Cop' guilty of felony hit-and-run
Hit and run of little girl in crosswalk caught on video
Witnesses try to stop driver from fleeing hit-and-run crash
Driver caught on camera hitting girl, then taking off
Police search for driver who hit teen and fled the scene
More hit and run
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video