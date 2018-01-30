SPORTS

Tom Brady cuts off radio interview after host insults 5-year-old daughter

EMBED </>More Videos

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady says he's reconsidering whether to continue a long-running weekly radio appearance after a host at the station called his daughter "an annoying littl (Shutterstock)

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts --
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady says he's reconsidering whether to continue a long-running weekly radio appearance after a host at the station called his daughter "an annoying little pissant."

Brady cut short an appearance on Monday morning and said, "I'll obviously evaluate whether I want to come on this show again."

WEEI host Alex Reimer made the remarks about Brady's 5-year-old daughter after watching the first episode of a Brady documentary called "Tom vs. Time" that is airing on Facebook. Reimer's show aired Thursday, four days before Brady's weekly morning radio segment with different hosts.

Brady says, "It's very disappointing when you hear that certainly with my daughter or any child. They certainly don't deserve that."

The station says Reimer has been suspended indefinitely.


The Patriots and the station recently announced an extension of their agreement, which involves weekly calls from Brady and coach Bill Belichick. The five-time Super Bowl champions will play for their sixth ring against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportstom bradyNew England Patriotsradio
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Astros to sell 112 World Championship fan rings
Ranking the highest paid athletes in Houston
Rockets, Trail Blazers on rolls heading into matchup
Tyrann Mathieu happy to get 'fresh start' with Texans
CP3 vows to pay for Green's fine after altercation
More Sports
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video