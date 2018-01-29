3 suspects arrested following robbery and search on Houston's south side

At least 3 robbery suspects arrested after search on Houston's south side. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Three people are in custody after a robbery on Houston's south side.

The Houston Police Department says the suspects fled the scene near SH 288 and Reed Road just after 9:30 a.m. Monday.

They were traveling in a gold Gran Prix.

Police began searching for the suspects on the ground and with the police helicopter.

After a brief chase, two of the suspects were taken into custody.

A short time later a third person was arrested.

HPD is still actively looking for one more suspect.


Police warn that the suspect could be armed.
