This is still an active scene; officers still looking for at least one more suspect. Please continue to use caution if in the area #hounews #HPDintheair — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 29, 2018

Three people are in custody after a robbery on Houston's south side.The Houston Police Department says the suspects fled the scene near SH 288 and Reed Road just after 9:30 a.m. Monday.They were traveling in a gold Gran Prix.Police began searching for the suspects on the ground and with the police helicopter.After a brief chase, two of the suspects were taken into custody.A short time later a third person was arrested.HPD is still actively looking for one more suspect.Police warn that the suspect could be armed.