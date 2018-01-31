SOCIETY

From Houston to New York: See how the Super Blue Blood Moon stunned

EMBED </>More Videos

Take a look at some of the photos and videos from the eclipse of the supermoon on Jan. 31, which was also a blue moon. (Julio Cortez/AP Photo)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Did you catch the Super Blue Blood Moon above Houston Wednesday morning?

The Super Moon was the largest full moon of the year. It was also a Blue Moon because this will be the second full moon in January. It was a Blood Moon because it's a lunar eclipse that turns the moon red.

The big bright Super Blue Moon was visible in the sky Tuesday night. Just before sunrise Wednesday, it became the Blood Moon.

This rare phenomenon was viewed around the country. Watch the video above to see the experience across the nation.

EMBED More News Videos

ABC13's Travis Herzog explains what a Super Blue Blood Moon is and when you might be able to see one.



And don't forget to send us your photos of the moon. Email news@abc13.com or tag us on social using #abc13eyewitness.
RELATED: How to watch the 'super blue blood moon' on Wednesday
EMBED More News Videos

For the first time in 35 years, a blue moon will occur during a total lunar eclipse on Jan. 31, an event some have taken to calling a "super blue blood moon."

EMBED More News Videos

Transformation of Super Blue Blood Moon

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyweathermoonscienceu.s. & worldHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
Happy Day of Happiness!
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Fellows float on giant flamingo raft down S. California river
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
More Society
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video