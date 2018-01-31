EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3002725" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13's Travis Herzog explains what a Super Blue Blood Moon is and when you might be able to see one.

For the first time in 35 years, a blue moon will occur during a total lunar eclipse on Jan. 31, an event some have taken to calling a "super blue blood moon."

Transformation of Super Blue Blood Moon

Did you catch the Super Blue Blood Moon above Houston Wednesday morning?The Super Moon was the largest full moon of the year. It was also a Blue Moon because this will be the second full moon in January. It was a Blood Moon because it's a lunar eclipse that turns the moon red.The big bright Super Blue Moon was visible in the sky Tuesday night. Just before sunrise Wednesday, it became the Blood Moon.This rare phenomenon was viewed around the country. Watch the video above to see the experience across the nation.And don't forget to send us your photos of the moon. Email news@abc13.com or tag us on social using #abc13eyewitness.