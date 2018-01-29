Some homeowners in southeast Texas are calling the heavy rain we received over the weekend a second punch in the gut.The downpours brought almost a foot of rain to the Port Acres area, near Port Arthur, creating yet another setback for homeowners.Blake Nichols said he and his family are in the middle of rebuilding their home that was swamped by 60-inches of rain from Hurricane Harvey, and now residents there are dealing with flooding again."We were just starting to make progress. People were finally starting in the last few months and thought we were gonna get in here but doesn't look like that's happening now," Nichols said.Nichols said they just started sheetrocking and did the floating and taping."Its pretty discouraging once progress is finally happening for this to come through," Nichols said.Now the Nichols family said they don't know when they'll be able to move back.