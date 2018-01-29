Fire damages southwest Houston church

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Fire crews were called to a church fire in southwest Houston just before 7 a.m. Monday.


The fire started in a small office building for the Eternal Sacred Order of Cherubim and Seraphim. The sanctuary is housed in a separate building next door and was not damaged.

The church is located in the middle of several warehouses on Alberene Drive near the Southwest Freeway.

Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles.

The flames were quickly put out.

Crews on the scene said it looked like the fire may have started in the back of the church.

No one was inside the church at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
