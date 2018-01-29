SUPER BOWL

Boston Market becomes 'Philly Market' in honor of Eagles

By
PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --
A big part of the Eagles success has been the fans, and they've been showing their support in so many ways.

The Eagles are gearing up to face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis Sunday.

Now even some Philadelphia businesses are jumping on the birds bandwagon.

On Sunday, several Boston Market locations changed their name to "Philly" Market in an effort to distance themselves from New England in honor of the team.

The Eagles faced the Patriots the last time the team appeared in the Super Bowl 39 in 2005.

