A couple in Deerfield Beach, Florida, saw a frightening incident first hand and recorded the whole thing on camera.The video shows a truck driver barely miss being hit by a high-speed train.In the dash cam video you can see the driver weave around another car waiting at the tracks before crossing between the gates that were closed. You can see the warning lights flashing.Just as the truck crosses the tracks, the video shows the train speed by.The couple shared the video online and it has gone viral.