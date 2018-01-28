SPORTS

University of Houston's swimming and diving team returning to national prominence

UH's swimming team returning to national prominence. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
In short order, Ryan Wochomurka has helped the University of Houston swimming and diving team back to national prominence.

He took over the program in 2015 and brought the winning culture he learned while coaching at Louisville.

The culture is one familiar to UH fans.

"There is a long proud history of the swimming and diving program here," said Wochomurka. "To try to bring that back to national prominence, it is a fun challenge for us."

UH has started this season down the right path and they are trying to recapture back to back conference championships.

The philosophy is belief.

"Belief is really what it took," said Wochomurka.

"We all have to believe that we have each other for a reason. We can't win without one person on the team. We all need to be there. Believe in each other," swimmer Zarena Brown added.
