Officer teams with 2 hairless cats to make people smile

An unlikely trio is doing a whole lot of good for residents in Virginia, where a police officer and his two hairless cats are on a mission to make people smile.Officer R.A. Hodges says Rocky and Apollo are sphinx cats, a breed without whiskers or hair.On Hodges' day off, he and the playful kitties head out to nursing and rehabilitation homes, where they have been entertaining residents,"Some people say they're either really ugly, some people say they're really cute. I think a lot of it is almost a little disbelief because they've never seen anything like that before. A little bit of a shock factor," Hodges said. "But then once you get over that and you see that they're very affectionate, very loving very energetic, they definitely warm up to them."In addition to bringing laughter and intrigue to the men and women they visit, Hodges says it relieves him of the stress he's endured during negative situations while on patrol.