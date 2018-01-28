Iconic Sears in Houston closes its doors after 79 years

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2863065" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sears Holding closing Sears store at West Oaks Mall

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2516202" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Some favorite retailers closing all or some of their stores

The iconic Sears department store in Midtown is closing its doors for good tonight.Customers shopped one last time at the store's closing sale, reliving its glory days as employees worked to clear the last of its inventory.Last year, the retailer announced the location would be closing as part of a strategy to shutter unprofitable stores.The Sears on Main Street opened in 1939 and was the very first Sears store in Houston.The store and three nearby acres were acquired by the Rice Management Company.Rice is studying how to develop the site.