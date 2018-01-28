CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --If you're in the market for a new home, what better way to seal the deal than with $250 worth of tacos?
The PR Group at Intero Real Estate Services is selling a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home on Alemarble Oak in Cypress. Although the house is attractive in its amenities, the sign posted in the front yard is attracting the attention of those across the area.
"$250 in free tacos with purchase of this home," the lower portion of the sign said.
The real estate group says the offer is part of innovative ideas to market their properties.
"Real estate can be boring, but we choose to keep it fresh and hopefully make the consumer laugh a little," the group said.
There is one thing to note: sellers have to agree to use the $250 as seller contributions towards tacos or closing costs -- if you don't like tacos.
A rep from the group added that they are hoping to work with Torchy's Tacos to fulfill the taco demand.