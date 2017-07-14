3-year-old killed in Clute crash when dad tries to re-buckle her

A three-year-old girl is dead this morning in a crash that happened when her father tried to re-buckle her while driving.Troopers say the vehicle veered off the road on Highway 226 in Clute at around 5:45 a.m.The driver noticed his child unbuckling herself from her seat, prompting him to turn around. While this happened, the vehicle went off the road and crashed, ejecting the girl, according to Department of Public Safety.The father reportedly volunteered to submit a blood sample, but authorities don't suspect impairment.