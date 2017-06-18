NEWS

3-year-old girl dies during dental procedure in California

EMBED </>More Videos

A family is looking for answers after a three-year-old girl died during a dental procedure in Stockton Monday. (KGO-TV)

STOCKTON, California --
A family is looking for answers after a three-year-old girl died during a dental procedure in Stockton Monday.

The coroner's office has identified the girl as Daleyza Avila Hernandez.

Her mother says a dentist referred her to Children's Dental Surgery in Stockton.

"I don't want this to happen to another mother like it's happening to me," said Araceli Avila.

The girl's mom says all she did was take her daughter to the surgery to fix her teeth -- 30 minutes later she says they brought her back dead.

The administrator of the dental center says they only do general dental procedures.

They don't know why she died.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newschild deathdentistsuspicious deathcrimeinvestigationhealthhealth caredeath investigationStockton
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
6-year-old found wandering near the South Loop
U.S. shoots down Syrian fighter jet over Syria
U.S. citizen living in Afghanistan kidnapped on way to work: police
Putin sees chance under Trump to 'crack the NATO alliance': Former US envoy
More News
Top Stories
90% chance of tropical activity in the Gulf this week
More than 9K without power in Dickinson area
Father's Day deals
Get out and explore Houston at one of these fun events
Navy: Bodies of missing sailors found aboard USS Fitzgerald
Reports: Beyonce and Jay Z's twins have arrived
Brothers arrested after hostage standoff
Show More
Ex-dominatrix fights to keep her job as NJ police officer
Best places to dine on Father's Day around Houston
Teen's death warns of electric shock drowning
Study: Lead detected in baby food samples
Picking the perfect beer for Father's Day
More News
Top Video
3 people hospitalized after Gulf Freeway wreck
Stephen Furst, Flounder in 'Animal House,' dies at 63
Students remember coach killed in wrong-way accident
Astros' player sports Father's Day cleats
More Video