NEWS

3-year-old found wandering street alone reunited with dad

EMBED </>More Videos

Los Angeles police said a 3-year-old boy has been reunited with his father after he was found wandering alone in North Hills Monday. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES, California --
Police said a 3-year-old boy has been reunited with his father after he was found wandering alone in Los Angeles.

According to police, detectives interviewed the child's father before they released the boy. Detectives said "some sort of confusion" between the child's father and another family member led to the child being left alone and wandering off.

Detectives said the child's father believed that the family member would be taking the boy to a medical appointment Monday, but the family member slept in and didn't realize that the child was still in the home when he woke up.

"He is very scared. He's upset. He's shaken," an officer said of the child's father.

According to police, the boy was found playing around some loading docks near a supermarket by a delivery truck driver around 6 a.m.

An LAPD detective said the boy seemed happy and healthy. He was wearing clean clothes when he was found, but no shoes. The boy only spoke Spanish, according to police.

Detectives said the father is unlikely to face charges.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsmissing boymissing childrenu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Suspected drunk driver pulled from car in citizen's arrest
Family wants commissioner held accountable after child shot
Man claims Robert Durst attacked him with pointy boots
John McCain set for Senate return on Tuesday following cancer diagnosis
More News
Top Stories
Suspected drunk driver pulled from car in citizen's arrest
Man claims Robert Durst attacked him with pointy boots
3-month-old killer whale dies at SeaWorld San Antonio
Why immigrants willingly risk their lives to come to America
Driver charged in horrific human smuggling case
Dad reacts after live streamed crash leaves child dead
Unruly passenger forces United flight's return to Houston
Dentist indicted after child suffers brain damage
Show More
Hockey in Houston? It could be possible
Marathon runners engaged after crossing finish line
Former escort gets 16 years in murder-for-hire plot
Children's Museum offering free immunizations
Vacant house near school in Kingwood is dangerous
More News
Top Video
Man claims Robert Durst attacked him with pointy boots
Hockey in Houston? It could be possible
Suspected drunk driver pulled from car in citizen's arrest
Marathon runners engaged after crossing finish line
More Video