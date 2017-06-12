EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2086627" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 16-year-old girl was shot in the face while three other teens were hit by bullets after a fight.

Investigators are still working to piece together what happened right before three teenagers and one child were shot at a north Harris County apartment complex overnight.No arrests have been made after the violent shooting that sent all four victims to area hospitals.At around 10:30 p.m., deputies said the teens were involved in some sort of argument at the complex on Cypress Station Drive near Westfield Place Drive, just off the North Freeway.At one point, one of the groups of teens began shooting at the other group.A 16-year-old girl was taken into surgery after being shot in the head, possibly the face.The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the teen is in critical condition.A 13-year-old girl was shot in the thigh and is being treated for a non-life threatening injury.A 13-year-old boy was shot in the upper back and a 12-year-old boy was shot in his hand. Both of the boys were released from the hospital.Neighbors said the girl who was shot in the head lives in the apartment complex, and that she is possibly a twin.Two of the victims were transported from the scene to Memorial Hermann Medical Center, while a third victim was taken to Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands.The fourth victim showed up in a car at Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.Investigators said two people were being questioned, but again, no one has been arrested and there are no persons of interest.Neighbors we spoke to at the complex said there has been a long-standing issue with kids congregating in the community late at night.One woman, who did not want to be identified, said she saw a group of teens outside her window last night as the alarm to her husband's car was going off.An hour later, she heard an argument and then gunshots.Another resident, Sofia Chaisson, confirmed that she regularly sees teens from neighboring apartment complexes coming to their complex as night falls.Reporter Deborah Wrigley and our camera crew said the people at this community seemed reluctant to talk about what happened.Surveillance cameras do not appear to be installed anywhere, and the shooting has obviously shaken people who live there.We'll bring you new details as they are received from investigators.