NEWS

3 people making fireworks hurt when house explodes

EMBED </>More Videos

A fiery house explosion sent three to the hospital during the 4th of July.

SAINT JOSEPH, Missouri (KTRK) --
Three people were putting together homemade fireworks when their house exploded on the Fourth of July.

Officials in Missouri said the woman and two men were making smoke bombs when the house suddenly erupted in a blast of smoke and fire.

Firefighters rushed to the home in Saint Joseph, just north of Kansas City.

All three people were taken to the hospital, but were expected to recover from their injuries.

The extent of their injuries was not known.

Crews found fuses and explosive materials at the scene while investigating the fire.

Home explodes in DC suburb: 'It's just a pile of bricks'
EMBED More News Videos

A home surveillance camera was rolling as a powerful explosion completely leveled a house across the street.

Two injured in blast at house in NW Harris Co.
EMBED More News Videos

Two worker hurt in an explosion in a northwest Harris County home.

Men rush to help burn victims after propane explosion in Dayton
EMBED More News Videos

Men rush to help burn victims after propane explosion.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldexplosionman injuredwoman injuredfireworkshouse fireMissouri
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Pregnant woman struck by lightning delivers baby
Man battling wasps burns down garage accidentally
Volunteer La Porte firefighter slams pickup into home
Man dies after driving car with propane into apartment
Tips on how to buy a used car
More News
Top Stories
Volunteer La Porte firefighter slams pickup into home
Dad drowns trying to save son at San Luis Pass
Pregnant woman struck by lightning delivers baby
Man battling wasps burns down garage accidentally
Family sleeps as 375-pound bear ransacks home
N. Korea vows more 'gift packages' of missile tests
Move over, T-Rex: Giant crocodile actually ruled Earth
Show More
NYPD officer dies after being shot in the Bronx
Prime Day 101: What shoppers need to know
Man dies after driving car with propane into apartment
Family dispute leads to deadly shooting in SW Houston
Police smash car window to rescue dog in hot car
More News
Top Video
Pregnant woman struck by lightning delivers baby
Man battling wasps burns down garage accidentally
Man dies after driving car with propane into apartment
Driver ejected in west Houston crash dies
More Video