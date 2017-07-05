3 people making fireworks hurt when house explodes

SAINT JOSEPH, Missouri (KTRK) --Three people were putting together homemade fireworks when their house exploded on the Fourth of July.
Officials in Missouri said the woman and two men were making smoke bombs when the house suddenly erupted in a blast of smoke and fire.
Firefighters rushed to the home in Saint Joseph, just north of Kansas City.
All three people were taken to the hospital, but were expected to recover from their injuries.
The extent of their injuries was not known.
Crews found fuses and explosive materials at the scene while investigating the fire.
