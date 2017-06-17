NEWS

3 people hospitalized after multi-car Gulf Freeway wreck

EMBED </>More Videos

A driver has been detained after a three-car crash that shut down the Gulf Freeway.

By
LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
A driver is in custody on suspicion of DWI after a multi-car cash along the Gulf Freeway injured three people, including a child.

The accident happened in the northbound lanes near FM 518 on Saturday afternoon.

As first responders worked the scene, they encountered another close call when a driver ignored a road block and drove right into the investigation. League City police chased the driver up the freeway, and he was arrested in Webster.

No other details have been released.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newstraffic accidentchild injureddwiLeague City
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Navy: Bodies of missing sailors found aboard USS Fitzgerald
Students remember coach killed in wrong-way accident
5 things DA Ogg wants residents to know
Missing sailors found dead inside Navy destroyer that collided with container ship
More News
Top Stories
Navy: Bodies of missing sailors found aboard USS Fitzgerald
Students remember coach killed in wrong-way accident
Demonstrators in La Marque take a stand against violence
80% chance of tropical activity in the Gulf this week
Mayor Turner rededicates Emancipation Park
PHOTOS: Summer of Love turns 50
Stephen Furst, Flounder in 'Animal House,' dies at 63
Show More
Katy ISD bond committee votes for projects
Get out and explore Houston at one of these fun events
Best places to dine on Father's Day around Houston
Do you recognize this purse snatcher?
Scalise upgraded from 'critical' to 'serious' condition
More News
Top Video
Stephen Furst, Flounder in 'Animal House,' dies at 63
Students remember coach killed in wrong-way accident
PHOTOS: Summer of Love turns 50
Scalise upgraded from 'critical' to 'serious' condition
More Video