A driver is in custody on suspicion of DWI after a multi-car cash along the Gulf Freeway injured three people, including a child.The accident happened in the northbound lanes near FM 518 on Saturday afternoon.As first responders worked the scene, they encountered another close call when a driver ignored a road block and drove right into the investigation. League City police chased the driver up the freeway, and he was arrested in Webster.No other details have been released.